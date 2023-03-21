MANTICORA Signs With Mighty Music; New Album Due In 2024

"Bring the boys back home" - sung by Pink Floyd some 44 years ago and a sentence which could be a theme for Mighty Music to sign the Danish thrash-prog/power metal act, Manticora, for what will be their 10th release in a career, spanning more than three decades (debut album in 1999).

Manticora has been signed to labels from both Greece, Italy, Germany and Sweden, and now it's time to return back to their motherland and to the largest Danish record label within the metal world.

Set for a release in January 2024, Manticora is right now adding the finishing touches on their new album. A tour de force in the unique blend of what has become the Manticora trademark style. Sounding like no other, as musical inspiration is gathered from anywhere, but still fitting along the lines of acts, like Nevermore, Savatage, Slayer, Blind Guardian and even Metallica. This 10th album is an uncompromising statement of perseverance, talent and undying motivation.

Bassist Kasper Gram explains: "We are VERY thrilled to announce, that we have signed a worldwide deal with Mighty Music for the release of our next album! Signing with Mighty Music is definitely the right decision for us as a band, since they're already taking care of our bookings on Danish territory and doing a great job. They're also a Copenhagen-based company which gives us the opportunity for a really close, efficient and constructive collaboration that we are very much looking forward to!"

Manticora have released nine critically acclaimed albums, since 1999, and toured numerous times around Europe, North America and Japan + played at prestigious festivals, such as Wacken Open Air, Sweden Rock Festival, Copenhell, Karmøygeddon, ProgPower USA, etc.

Lineup:

Kristian Larsen - guitars

Lars F. Larsen - vocals

Stefan Johansson - guitars

Kasper Gram - bass

Lawrence Dinamarca - drums