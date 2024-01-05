MANTICORA Streaming Title Track From Upcoming Mycelium Album

The new digital single taken from Manticora’s upcoming record Mycelium is the title track of the album, and a grandiose adventure into the more melodic and soft-progressive side of the band. An extremely catchy tune and another fitting appetizer for what is one of the most awaited records of early 2024.

Thrash, prog, power, black, death, plus pure heavy metal and everything else your metal heart desires, put into one album, is usually what Manticora is all about. The band, that started out in 1997 - nine albums ago - as a power metal outfit, has transformed and thereby developed their own unique style of heavy metal - a melting pot of everything you want to hear, as a genuine metal fan. Welcome to Mycelium.

After their grandiose two-album concept from 2018/2020 plus a 334-page novel (written by the band's singer Lars F. Larsen), which the albums were based on, the Danes have scaled down a bit and written another majestic concept album, but this time only spanning a 48-minute mark, in total.

Mycelium, the new opus, is less symphonic and with an angrier, raw approach, with aggressiveness as the main-focus. Manticora has created a DIY album, where the only outside influence has been the mastering (done by Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios). Everything else is crafted by the band: concept, lyrics, music, production, artwork - you name it, Manticora provides. High-octane metal, which is only recommended for the strong at heart.

Mycelium will be released on CD, LP (black vinyl, limited to 500) and digital formats via Mighty Music on January 26. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Winter Solstice"

"Necropolitans"

"Demonday"

"Angel Of The Spring"

"Golem Sapiens"

"Mycelium"

"Beast Of The Fall"

"Equinox"

"Mementopolis"

"Día De Los Muertos"

"Mycelium" video:

"Necropolitans" lyric video:

Lineup:

Kristian Larsen - guitars

Lars F. Larsen - vocals

Stefan Johansson - guitars

Kasper Gram - bass