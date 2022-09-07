MANTRIC MOMENTUM Feat. PYRAMAZE Vocalist Announce Debut Album; “In The Heart Of The Broken” Single Streaming

Frontiers Music Srl has announced the signing of Mantric Momentum, a new melodic heavy metal group centered around vocalist Terje Harøy (Pyramaze) and multi-instrumentalist/songwriter Christer Harøy (Divided Multitude, Crossnail). The band will release their debut album, Trial By Fire on November 11, 2022. Get your first taste of the band's debut album with the single and video, “In The Heart Of The Broken”.

Preorder Trial By Fire at orcd.co.

Trial By Fire includes guest musical appearances from Frank Nordeng Røe, Jimmy Hedlund, Lawrence Dinamarca, Magnus Karlsson, Truls Haugen, Ketil A Jensen, and a guest vocal appearance from Tina Gunnarsson.

The initial idea for Mantric Momentum first saw the day of light in 2011, when Christ Harøy co-wrote a song with Danish producer Jacob Hansen. The project was slow to come to life though, due to Christer's duties with the bands Divided Multitude, Teodor Tuff, and Crossnail. Their first music, the “Awaiting Tomorrow” single, was finally released in 2017 and featured two tracks, “Immortal” being the second track, with guest appearances from Yannis Papadopoulos (Beast In Black), Truls Haugen (Circus Maximus), Joey Vera (Fates Warning), and Ketil A Jensen.

The single “Temple Of My Fears” followed in 2020, this time with Christer playing all the instruments and featuring Ralf Scheepers on vocals. A third single, “Shattered” was released in 2021 and featured Netta Laurenne (Smackbound, Laurenne/Louhimo) on vocals.

With these songs out there in the world, Christer got the itch to make a full-length album. For the vocal duties for the album, Christer wanted a full-time singer and permanent member, so he brought in his cousin and great friend, the Norwegian powerhouse Terje Harøy, who fronts Pyramaze. Christer and Terje have been working together on numerous projects and bands, so this was a natural fit.

Stay tuned for a massive dose of melodic heavy metal coming your way on November 11.

Tracklisting:

“Tabula Rasa”

“Course Of Fate”

“In The Heart Of The Broken”

“New Horizon”

“Fighter”

“Trial By Fire”

“Final Warning”

“Carry Me”

“In The Eye Of The Hurricane”

“Writing On The Wall”

“Diamond”

“(I’ll Never Be) Maria Magdalena” (Bonus Track)

“In The Heart Of The Broken”:

Lineup:

Christer Harøy – Guitars, bass and drums

Terje Harøy – Vocals

Guest Musicians:

+Frank Nordeng Røe – Drums on “New Horizon”, “Writing On The Wall” and “Diamond”

+Jimmy Hedlund – Guitar solo on “Writing On The Wall”, “Final Warning” and “(I’ll Never Be) Maria Magdalena”

+Lawrence Dinamarca – Drums on “The Course Of Fate”

+Magnus Karlsson – Orchestration on “Tabula Rasa”

+Truls Haugen – Drums on “Maria Magdalena”

+Tina Gunnarsson – Vocals on “(I’ll Never Be) Maria Magdalena”

+Ketil A Jensen – Keyboards on “(I’ll Never Be) Maria Magdalena”