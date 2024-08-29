MANUEL BARBARÁ Releases "A Different Horizon” Single Feat. JAKE HOWSAM LOWE; New EP Out In September

Metal guitarist and composer, Manuel Barbará, is thrilled to announce the release of his new single, “A Different Horizon”. The track, featuring Jake Howsam Lowe of Plini and The Helix Nebula, is part of Barbará’s upcoming cyberpunk-infused EP, Whisper In A Storm, which is set to release on September 13.

He shares his thoughts on the single: “‘A Different Horizon’ kicks off with an off-kilter riff in 3s that sets the tone for the rest of the song. There’s always something making you anticipate the next section. Jake’s brilliant solo is bookended by a massive melodic riff and the whole piece ends with a section that the bass player in Necronomicon ex Mortis described as 'what in the Dark Souls haunted cathedral is this?'”

The single continues to showcase Barbará’s unique blend of heavy metal aggression and the formal, harmonic concepts of 19th and 20th-century classical music. With precise and disciplined guitar playing, the single draws listeners into a new musical world, full of ambiance and color.

For Barbará, the writing process involves a lot of bouncing back and forth between notation software, his DAW, and even pen and paper. This attention to detail shines through in the final product, offering listeners a rich and immersive musical experience. The single is recommended for fans of Tesseract, Periphery, and Meshuggah.

Watch the video for “A Different Horizon” ft. Jake Howsam Lowe below.

Whisper In A Storm EP is available for digital pre-save here.

Tracklisting:

"Dead Hand" (feat. Jody Miller)

"A Different Horizon" (feat. Jake Howsam Lowe)

"Aphelion" (feat. Michael Nystrom Bala)

"Whisper In A Storm" (feat. Thalia Tymowski & Millisa Henderson)

"Whisper In A Storm" (instrumental)

"A Different Horizon" playthrough video:

"Dead Hand" playthrough video: