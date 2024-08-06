MANY EYES Featuring Former EVERY TIME I DIE Singer To Release Debut Album In September

Emerging metallic hardcore outfit Many Eyes (fronted by ex-Every Time I Die vocalist Keith Buckley) will be releasing their debut album, The Light Age,'on September 6 via Perseverance Media Group. Pre-order here.

The newcomers are now unleashing the latest single, "Harbinger", along with a lyric video. Buckley comments, "'Harbinger' feels like the end of the world is suddenly happening, so that's what the lyrics are about."

The cover artwork for The Light Age was directed and designed by Nick Steinhardt & Ryan Sanders for 23in and can be found below along with the tracklisting.

Tracklisting:

"Revelation"

"Future Proof"

"Mystic Cord"

"Third"

"Harbinger"

"Speechless"

"Servant"

"Amateurs"

"Enough"

"The Rainbow"

Many Eyes began in the winter of 2022 when Keith Buckley (Ex-Every Time I Die, The Damned Things) connected with brothers Nick (Producer/ Owner of Dexter's Lab Recording) and Charlie Bellmore (Corpsegrinder/ Toxic Holocaust) through their mutual friend, Jamey Jasta, frontman for metal legends Hatebreed. The Light Age was written and recorded over a few weeks in both Buffalo, NY, and Milford, CT, where the members reside.Taking cues from the grunge rock and hardcore of the 1990s that was so influential to them growing up, the members of Many Eyes skillfully blend chaos with melody.

Many Eyes’ live performances, including their tour with post-hardcore icons Thursday, have demonstrated their ability to deliver high-energy shows with precision and emotion. With Craig Vittorio now on guitar and Sean Vallie on bass, alongside Nick Bellmore’s powerful drumming and Keith Buckley’s commanding vocals, the band remains focused on pushing forward and exploring new creative horizons.

As they embark on the next phase of their journey, Many Eyes remains committed to their core ethos - creating music that resonates deeply with listeners, blending raw power with melodic depth, and continually evolving as artists. The future looks bright as they continue to chart their path forward.

Recording Lineup:

Vocals/ Lyrics/ Songwriter - Keith Buckley

Producer/ Songwriter/ Guitar/ Drums/ Bass - Nick Bellmore

Guitar/ Songwriter/ Bass/ Keys - Charlie Bellmore

Live Lineup:

Vocals - Keith Buckley

Drums - Nick Bellmore

Bass - Sean Vallie

Guitar - Craig Vittori

- Recorded and mixed by Nick Bellmore at Dexters Lab Recording in Milford, CT

- Assistant Engineer William Hayes

- Mastered by Randy Merrill at Sterling Sound

- Additional vocals recorded by Anthony Potenza

- All songs written by Keith Buckley, Nick Bellmore and Charlie Bellmore.

- Art Direction & Design by Nick Steinhardt & Ryan Sanders for 23in

- Produced by Nick Bellmore

- Executive Producer Jamey Jasta

(Photo - @clay_patrick_mcbride)