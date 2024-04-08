MARC "JXN" JACKSON Is VENOM INC.'s New Drummer - "He Will Sit On That Throne For The Foreseeable Future," Says TONY "DEMOLITION MAN" DOLAN

Late last year, drummer Jeramie Kling announced that he had parted ways with extreme metal pioneers, Venom Inc., "due to logistical reasons." The band have now confirmed the addition of former M-Pire Of Evil drummer, Marc "JXN" Jackson.

Speaking with Arrow Lords Of Metal, Venom Inc. singer and bassist Tony “Demolition Man” Dolan talked about JXN. An excerpt from the interview follows...

Arrow Lords Of Metal: The reason I am reaching out to you is that you have parted ways with your previous drummer, War Machine, a few month ago, and we are very curious about the current status of the band. Is there a new drummer to announce already?

Tony “Demolition Man” Dolan: "Ah yes, there is indeed... I’ve just brought back Marc Jackson (JXN). He was with us during the early days of M:Pire Of Evil.. touring with us and recorded the Crucified album, which was one of my fave albums I ever did."

Arrow Lords Of Metal: Wow, so basically, with the recent stint with former Venom guitarist Mike Hickey filling in for Mantas (who is taking care of his cancer stricken wife), and now the return of your former M:Pire Of Evil drummer JXN, you keep thing in the family, right?

Dolan: "Completely!! Venom and its extensions are a family. Not always in harmony, but interlaced and part of the whole history. So it's important, I feel, to keep it as connected as possible, even if some of the links seem to shatter sometimes…. That’s why I carry super glue always."

Arrow Lords Of Metal: And will JXN be filling in for the next tour(s), or will he actually be the next Venom Inc drummer, officially?

Dolan: "He will sit on that throne for the foreseeable future."

