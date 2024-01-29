MARC LOPES On METAL CHURCH Cancelling All 2024 Live Dates - "Hopefully We'll Get Together And Write More"; Video

West coast metal veterans, Metal Church, were scheduled to perform a string of North American tour dates in support of their 13th studio album, Congregation Of Annihilation, this March.

Guitarist Kurdt Vanderhoof shared a message, stating: "As some of you may have recently noticed during our live performances, I frequently will disappear to the side of the stage during a set and continue playing while sitting on a chair. This is due to an ongoing back issue that I've needed to deal with for a while now. I kept putting it off and it's finally caught up with me, so I'm going to get this taken care of so I can continue performing live in the future. That being said, sadly we will be canceling all upcoming show dates for 2024. I apologize for this but I need to get this taken care of. Check with your local venues for any refunds. Thank you for your continued support and I'm looking forward to seeing you in the future!"

Jimmy Kay from The Metal Voice spoke to Metal Church singer Marc Lope at the 7th Annual Metal Hall Of Fame Awards in Anaheim, California on January 24. He talks about the tour cancelation in the video below: