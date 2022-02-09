MARC STORACE – KROKUS Singer Shares Audio Samples From Live And Let Live Solo Album

Krokus singer Marc Storace has released audio samples of songs from his solo album, Live And Let Live. The album was released in Switzerland in December 2021 and issued in North American on February 5.

Tracklisting:

“Live And Let Live”

“High On Love”

“Lady Of The Night”

“Carry The Burden”

“Broken Wings”

“No Place To Hide”

“Don’t Wanna Go”

“Love Over Money”

“Time Waits For No One”

“Paradise”

Album samples:

“Live And Let Live” video: