MARC STORACE Talks Passing On AC/DC Audition – “I Was On Cloud 9 With KROKUS”

Marc Storace of Krokus and Storace talked with Mark Strigl about his upcoming Storace album Crossfire, touring with Sammy Hagar, Krokus, passing on AC/DC audition, Tommy Henriksen, Mutt Lange, Tom Allom, Rob Halford, Bruce Fairbairn, Bob Rock, Olle Romo, touring and more.

Storace explains he passed on auditioning for AC/DC after Bon Scott’s death due to being “really happy” and on “cloud 9” with Krokus and wasn’t interested in auditioning for the Australian rockers.

Storace, Swiss rock legend Marc Storace’s eponymous band, recently announced the release of their new studio album, Crossfire, set for release on November 22 via Frontiers Music Srl.

Marc Storace expresses his excitement for the release: “Tommy Henriksen, in spite of his tight touring schedule with Alice Cooper, The Hollywood Vampires, and his work with his Crossbone Skully, actually 'made time' to produce my Crossfire album! Hell yeah, that’s what I call a good friend! Creating the songs with T felt like magic… And he even got the incredible Olle Romo, Mutt Lange’s very own engineer, to mix the album… Unbelievable! It was like a match made in heaven!! Play It Loud!!”

Alongside the album announcement, Storace unveils their latest single, "We All Need The Money", the second release from their upcoming album. Watch the music video below, and pre-order Crossfire here.

Tracklisting:

"Screaming Demon"

"The New Unity"

"Rock This City"

"Adrenaline"

"Love Thing Stealer"

"Let’s Get Nuts"

"Thrill And A Kiss"

"We All Need The Money"

"Hell Yeah"

"Millionaire Blues"

"Sirens"

"Only Love Can Hurt Like This"

"We All Need The Money" video:

"Rock This City" video:

Maltese-born-Swiss musician Marc Storace started his exceptional musical career in 1970, with the Swiss cult progressive band TEA, which became a very successful band and with whom he released 5 LPs. Marc gained attention for his frontmanship and high-pitched raunchy vocal tone.

In 1979, Marc became the voice of Krokus, the most successful hard rock band from Switzerland. After their first album with Marc, Metal Rendez-Vous, Krokus played several world tours, sold over 15 million records, and won many gold and platinum awards.

After the group disbanded, Marc formed the band Blue, who released their self-titled album in 1991, including the widely known hit “You Can't Stop The Rainfall”.

In the 90s and 2000s, Marc acted in two feature films (Anuk and Handyman) and reached gold status with various Krokus formations and three LPs. With many guest appearances such as on Rock Meets Classic, Sweet 50th Anniversary, Ken Hensley Live in Switzerland, Schubert In Rock, and on Manfred Ehlert's albums Amen and the rock opera Test, Marc remained present with his fans.

In 2008, fans were surprised by the news that the original Krokus formation would be touring again. The success was tremendous: tours in USA, Japan, Europe and South America as well as 2 new studio LPs, which, in turn, earned platinum status. In December 2019, Krokus played a farewell concert at the sold-out Hallenstadion in Zurich.

At the beginning of 2021, Marc started working on his solo career as Storace and at the end of 2021, he released his first solo album Live And Let Live. In the middle of the pandemic, Marc started his first tour in Switzerland accompanied by the album's studio band. Since May 2022, Marc has been performing with his new band and rocking the stage like never before.

Marc spent 2023 and 2024 writing and producing the new album Crossfire, a monster piece of hard rock, with songwriting shared between Marc Storace, guitar player Tommy Henriksen (Alice Cooper band) and drummer Pat Aeby (Krokus, Gotus).

Crossfire, produced by Tommy Henriksen and mixed by the award-winning engineer Olle Romo, features a collection of hard rock anthemic songs, with big choruses, great guitars, and an awesome rhythm section!

Storace are:

Marc Storace - Vocals

Dom Favez – Rhythm Guitar

Serge Christen – Lead Guitar

Patrick Aeby - Drums

Emi Meyer – Bass

(Band photo - Frank Kollby)