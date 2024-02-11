MARCHELLO Re-Issue 1989 Destiny Album With Bonus Tracks

The classic Destiny debut by Marchello from New York will be finally reissued on CD, including bonus tracks. It is a brilliant mixture of AOR, hard rock and guitar shredding melodic metal, featuring the virtuoso guitarist and singer Gene Marchello, formerly of the legendary Good Rats.

Released for the first time back in 1989 only in the US and Japan, this masterpiece was screaming for a CD reissue. Highly demanded by fans and collectors worldwide, not just because of its out-of-print status, but because it is one of the top melodic hard rock / metal albums from the US.

This new edition features completely remastered audio, plus bonus tracks from the Marchello Happy Camper Summer Sampler promo disc that was sent to media back at the time of the original release. Updated artwork by Kostas Athanasoglou, plus lyrics and photos to complete the package.

Arkeyn Steel Records will also release Power Of Money, the second full length by Marchello remastered with surprise bonus tracks.

The whole Marchello reissue project was supervised by Giles Lavery, the current singer of the mighty Warlord. Giles has also written the liner notes included in the reissue.The audition for Ozzy, the co-operation with Gene's father Peppi Marchello who had composed nearly all the songs on the album plus many more never heard before stories, are revealed in the booklet liner notes for the very first time.

Destiny is much more than an album. It is the shining star of an extremely talented musician who chased his dream. Marchello was a phenomenal band, at least that is what is said by everyone that has witnessed their shows back in New York's rock 'n' roll days of the late 80s. This reissue gives everyone the chance to discover or rediscover their brilliant music.

Tracklist:

"Brown Eyes"

"Tight Pants"

"Destiny"

"First Love"

"What If"

"Living For #1"

"Love Begins Again"

"Heavy Weight Champ Of Love"

"She's Magic"

"Winners Never Lose"

"Rock N' Roll Rumble"

"Destiny" (Day Camp Mix)

"Destiny" (Sleep Away Camp Mix)

"Destiny" (Parents Day Mix)

"Destiny" (Panty Raid Mix)

"Ashes To Ashes" (Camp Fire Mix)

