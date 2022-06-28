MARCO MENDOZA - New Album, New Direction, Due In September

Known throughout the music world as a talented, solid bass player for bands like Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake, Journey, Ted Nugent and The Dead Daisies to name a few, Marco Mendoza has recorded a body of amazing music in his own right. But when his fourth effort under his own name, New Direction, hits the streets on September 16, 2022, it will be a very special beast of its own. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

Working with world-class producer Soren Andersen, owner of Medley Studios in Copenhagen, dubbed by some as ‘the new Mutt Lange’, the partnership that has already produced the career-defining 2017 album Viva La Rock, has created in New Direction another future masterpiece together.

As it often happens, demanding times produce special opportunities, and writing and recording amidst a pandemic was a trigger for Mendoza’s creativity.

With Andersen himself handling guitars and keyboards as a background for Mendoza’s top-class bass lines and superb vocals, Tommy Gentry (Gun) stepped in for guest guitar solos on selected tracks, while drumming duties were split between Morten Hellborn (Electric Guitars) and Allan Tschicaja (Pretty Maids). A super-team surrounding Marco. But then again, the bassist/vocalist is used to working with the best of the best, and wouldn’t have it any other way in what is clearly the tightest set of songs he has ever recorded in his own name.

Tracklisting:

"Take It To The Limit"

"I Just Can’t Get Over You"

"Light It Up"

"Walk Next To You"

"Shoot For The Stars"

"All That I’m Living For"

"Free Ride"

"Can’t Explain It"

"Scream And Shout"

"New Direction"

"Take It To The Limit":

"Shoot For The Stars":