MARCO MENDOZA Releases New Digital Single "Shoot For The Stars"; Lyric Video

Marco Mendoza will be releasing his fourth solo album, and second on Mighty Music/Target, later in 2022. After “Take It To The Limit”, the legendary bassist now releases a new single from his upcoming album.

As with “Take It To The Limit”, “Shoot For The Stars”, was recorded before the world went crazy with a pandemic, then a war, which really has seen the world be taken to the limit.

“Shoot For The Stars” is out today as a digital single. A new Marco Mendoza album is expected to be released in 2022. Get the digital single here, and watch a lyric video below.

Known throughout the music world as a talented solid bass player for bands like Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake, Journey, Ted Nugent, and The Dead Daisies to name a few, Marco has recorded a body of amazing music in his own right. Working with world-class producer Soren Andersen, owner of Medley Studios in Copenhagen, dubbed by some as “the new Mutt Lange”, the partnership that has already produced the career-defining Viva La Rock album in 2017, has created another future masterpiece together.

Watch the official video for the previous single, “Take It To The Limit”, below.