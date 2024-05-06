MARDUK - Beast Of Prey: Brutal Assault Live Album Due In September

Back On Black has announced the September 6 release of Marduk - Beast Of Prey: Brutal Assault on 2LP Black Vinyl, 2LP Clear Vinyl with Whermacht Camo Splatter, and CD+DVD.

This stunning live album comes from the band's killer performance at Brutal Assault Festival 2015. The band perform the whole of Panzer Division Marduk, plus additional set.

- Ltd Vinyl comes in a Whermacht Camo slipcase and Whermacht Camo splatter vinyl.

- CD/DVD - Double Disc set with superb DVD of the show.

Tracklisting:

"Panzer Division Marduk"

"Baptism By Fire"

"Christraping Black Metal"

"Scorched Earth"

"Beast Of Prey"

"Blooddawn"

"502"

"Fistfucking God's Planet"