MARDUK - Beast Of Prey: Brutal Assault Live Album Due In September
May 6, 2024, an hour ago
Back On Black has announced the September 6 release of Marduk - Beast Of Prey: Brutal Assault on 2LP Black Vinyl, 2LP Clear Vinyl with Whermacht Camo Splatter, and CD+DVD.
This stunning live album comes from the band's killer performance at Brutal Assault Festival 2015. The band perform the whole of Panzer Division Marduk, plus additional set.
- Ltd Vinyl comes in a Whermacht Camo slipcase and Whermacht Camo splatter vinyl.
- CD/DVD - Double Disc set with superb DVD of the show.
Pre-order here.
Tracklisting:
"Panzer Division Marduk"
"Baptism By Fire"
"Christraping Black Metal"
"Scorched Earth"
"Beast Of Prey"
"Blooddawn"
"502"
"Fistfucking God's Planet"