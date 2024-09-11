MARDUK To Perform Special Panzer Division Marduk Set At Montreal’s Messe Des Morts XII
September 11, 2024, an hour ago
Black metal legends Marduk have announced they will perform at Montreal’s Messe De Morts XII. The event takes place November 28-30 at Théâtre Paradoxe.
The Swedish act will perform their 1999 classic Panzer Division Marduk in full at the event.
Find tickets at sepulchralproductions.com.
Confirmed acts for Messe Des Morts XII:
- Horna (Finland, North American exclusive)
- Sargeist (Finland, North American exclusive)
- Misþyrming (Iceland, North American exclusive)
- Merrimack (France, North American exclusive)
- Akitsa (Quebec, North American exclusive)
- Warmoon Lord (Finland, North American debut)
- Ritualization (France, North American debut)
- Naðra (Iceland, North American debut)
- Chamber of Unlight (Finland, North American debut)
-Necrophobic (Sweden, Canadian debut)
-Ancient (Norway, North American exclusive)