MARIANAS REST Share Music Video For New Single "Sirens" Feat. MY DYING BRIDE's AARON STAINTHORPE

Melodic death doom heavyweights, Marianas Rest, will release their fourth studio album, Auer, on March 24 via Napalm Records.

Following the previously-shared, first album single "Diseased", today, the Finnish six-piece has premiered a music video for haunting new track "Sirens", featuring none other than My Dying Bride’s frontman Aaron Stainthorpe on guest vocals.

"With this song and Aaron as a perfect ally, we shall present the complex and fragile balance between light and darkness. My Dying Bride is one of the biggest influences for all the members of Marianas Rest, so this is clearly a big deal for having such a legend collaborating with us on this closing track of our new album," singer Jaakko Mäntymaa reveals: "'Sirens' is the last request for one more try to change things when the end is closing in. It’s about accepting the fact that even though you try your best, things can still go to hell. When that happens, at least you’ll go down with pride.”

Bassist Niko Lindman adds: "'Sirens' plays an essential role as a closure of the album. Musically and lyrically it creates a mood similar to the ending credits of a movie. It leaves you to listen to the last echoes of a sad story. We are also beyond words to have the stellar Aaron Stainthorpe as the narrator to end it all.”

Hailing from the coastal town of Kotka, Marianas Rest embodies the Finnish melancholy and sadness of a cold, harsh winter landscape with absolute perfection. Formed in 2013, the six-piece with Jaakko Mäntymaa on vocals and Omnium Gatherum’s Aapo Koivisto on keys took the heavy music scene by storm with the release of their impressive 2016-debut, Horror Vacui. Now, just in time to celebrate their 10th band anniversary, Marianas Rest unleashes eight new tracks that couldn’t be more multifaceted.

Marianas Rest prove that death metal does not always need fast-paced riffage and thunderous blast beats – they spice up their dark mood with a heavy dose of doom and a significant black metal touch, to deliver a colossal sound and new piece of pure art: Auer is epic, heavy, sad and bleak; its overall melancholic yet brutal riffs, mesmerizing auditory colors and immersive vocals will hit you deep in your core. It’s a heavy ride through a disturbing yet beautiful sound landscape that only a Finnish band like Marianas Rest can create, while always keeping you warm and welcome yet haunted and hopeless.

As Niko Lindman recently said: "We broke traditional song structures and seasoned the atmosphere slightly with clean vocal parts. The very core has still not essentially changed much as the album continues the “there is still light at the end of the tunnel, maybe” atmosphere familiar from the previous albums."

Auer was recorded and mixed by Teemu Aalto at Teemu Aalto Music Productions, and was mastered by Svante Forsbäck at Chartmakers. Without question, the band’s forthcoming offering will establish the name of Marianas Rest as one of the most enthralling, remarkable and exceptional melodic death and blackened doom metal bands of modern times.

Auer will be available in the following album formats:

- CD Digipak

- 2LP Gatefold Sun Yellow

- Exclusive Shirt Bundle "Levykauppa Äx"

- Digital Album

Auer tracklisting:

"Auer"

"Diseased"

"Light Reveals Our Wounds"

"White Cradle"

"The Ground Still Burns"

"Fear Travels Fast"

"The Hanging Blade"

"Sirens" (feat. Aaron Stainthorpe)

Lineup:

Jaakko Mäntymaa - Vocals

Harri Sunila - Guitar

Nico Mänttäri - Guitar

Nico Heininen - Drums

Niko Lindman - Bass / backing vocals

Aapo Koivisto - Keyboards

