MARIANAS REST Unleash Music Video For New Single "Light Reveals Our Wounds"

Melodic death doom heavyweights, Marianas Rest, will release their fourth studio album, Auer, this Friday, March 24, via Napalm Records.

Hailing from the coastal town of Kotka, Marianas Rest embodies the Finnish melancholy and sadness of a cold, harsh winter landscape with absolute perfection. Formed in 2013, the six-piece with Jaakko Mäntymaa on vocals and Omnium Gatherum’s Aapo Koivisto on keys took the heavy music scene by storm with the release of their impressive 2016-debut, Horror Vacui. Now, just in time to celebrate their 10th band anniversary, Marianas Rest unleashes eight new tracks that couldn’t be more multifaceted.

But give ear, following previously-released album tracks “Diseased” and the haunting "Sirens”, featuring My Dying Bride’s frontman Aaron Stainthorpe on guest vocals, today, Marianas Rest have unleashed a music video for their final single, the colossal "Light Reveals Our Wounds".

Vocalist Jaakko Mäntymaa comments: “The world needs martyrs. This song is dedicated to those who ever tried to steer the course of humanity for the better knowing their actions came with a terrible cost. To everyone who had the strength to march against the coming storm. The idea of this song was to have a simple melodic theme and just let it play through the whole song. It repeats and repeats, changes shape and transforms but it never goes away. Like painful memories.”

Bassist Niko Lindman adds: "'Light Reveals Our Wounds' was the last song we made for the album. From a structural point of view, it's maybe quite traditional with a simple hook. However, if one gives it a couple of extra spins, there is actually a lot going on. For example, I do not recall any song where multiple bass tracks are playing simultaneously."

With their upcoming magnum opus, Marianas Rest prove that death metal does not always need fast-paced riffage and thunderous blast beats – they spice up their dark mood with a heavy dose of doom and a significant black metal touch, to deliver a colossal sound and new piece of pure art: Auer is epic, heavy, sad and bleak; its overall melancholic yet brutal riffs, mesmerizing auditory colors and immersive vocals will hit you deep in your core. It’s a heavy ride through a disturbing yet beautiful sound landscape that only a Finnish band like Marianas Rest can create, while always keeping you warm and welcome yet haunted and hopeless.

Auer was recorded and mixed by Teemu Aalto at Teemu Aalto Music Productions, and was mastered by Svante Forsbäck at Chartmakers. Without question, the band’s forthcoming offering will establish the name of Marianas Rest as one of the most enthralling, remarkable and exceptional melodic death and blackened doom metal bands of modern times.

Auer will be available in the following album formats:

- CD Digipak

- 2LP Gatefold Sun Yellow

- Exclusive Shirt Bundle "Levykauppa Äx"

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Auer tracklisting:

"Auer"

"Diseased"

"Light Reveals Our Wounds"

"White Cradle"

"The Ground Still Burns"

"Fear Travels Fast"

"The Hanging Blade"

"Sirens" (feat. Aaron Stainthorpe)

"Sirens" video:

"Diseased" behind the scenes video:

"Diseased" video:

Lineup:

Jaakko Mäntymaa - Vocals

Harri Sunila - Guitar

Nico Mänttäri - Guitar

Nico Heininen - Drums

Niko Lindman - Bass / backing vocals

Aapo Koivisto - Keyboards

(Photo - Miikka Järvinen)