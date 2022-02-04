MARILLION Debut Official Music Video For New Single "Murder Machines"

earMUSIC recently announced the release of Marillion’s 20th studio album, An Hour Before It’s Dark, on March 4.

Today, Marillion share their deep reflection on human interaction in the current global situation with their most upbeat single in many years.

With An Hour Before It’s Dark, Marillion release one of their most upbeat albums of their career while, at the same time, they once again do not shy away from uncomfortable topics, reflect on their own behaviour, and put their finger in the wounds of time. Exactly one month before the album's release, the band shows how well this goes together with a new foretaste of their latest creation.

"Murder Machines" is a song that was born in the challenging times of lockdown and social distancing and has become so much more than just a mirror of our times, more than a song that deals with the precious as well as dark sides of human relationships.

Steve Hogarth about the story behind “Murder Machines”: “I tried not to write about the virus. But it’s been so much a part of life for the past two years that it kept creeping in. The terrifying reality that to wrap my arms around my father or mother could ultimately kill them, gave birth to this song. The lyric was then developed to hint at jealousy and heartbreak - the pain of watching the woman you love embrace another man, or the emotional “murder” of the serial adulterer. And, of course, the arms of the superpowers, and the psychopaths who sometimes have their fingers on the triggers. Beware the murder machines...”

Watch the official video for “Murder Machines” below. Stream the song here.

Like its predecessor, 2016's F*** Everyone And Run (F E A R), An Hour Before It's Dark was recorded at Peter Gabriel's Real World Studios, which also provided the perfect backdrop for the carefully chosen selection of behind-the-scenes footage in form of a documentary on the making of the album and a performance of “Murder Machines” from Real World that will be released together with the album.

An Hour Before It’s Dark will be released on CD+DVD Digipak / CD Digipak / Jewelbox CD / Blu-ray Softbox / 2LP Gatefold / Ltd. Coloured 2LP (Orange). Pre-order here

Further exclusive formats available in the official album store here.

Tracklisting:

"Be Hard On Yourself"

i. The Tear In The Big Picture

ii. Lust For Luxury

iii. You Can Learn

"Reprogram The Gene"

i. Invincible

ii. Trouble-Free Life

iii. A Cure For Us?

"Only A Kiss" (Instrumental)

"Murder Machines"

"The Crow And The Nightingale"

"Sierra Leone"

i. Chance In A Million

ii. The White Sand

iii. The Diamond

iv. The Blue Warm Air

v. More Than A Treasure

"Care"

i. Maintenance Drugs

ii. An Hour Before It’s Dark

iii. Every Call

iv. Angels On Earth

"Be Hard On Yourself":