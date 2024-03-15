MARILLION To Release An Hour Before It's Dark: Live In Port Zelande 2023 Album In June; "Reprogram The Gene" Live Video Streaming

"Reprogram The Gene" (Live in Port Zélande 2023) is the first single taken from Marillion’s upcoming An Hour Before It’s Dark: Live In Port Zélande 2023, an audio-visual masterpiece showcasing the band’s 2022 studio album in its entirety. Watch the video below, and stream the single here.

From Friday, March 17th, to Sunday, March 19th, 2023, the Marillion weekend took place at Center Parcs, Port Zélande, The Netherlands. On Saturday night, Marillion performed their latest album, An Hour Before It’s Dark, in its entirety. Their impressive live shows, with stunning projections and laser effects, add to Marillion’s reputation as being one of the leading musicians of today.

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Be Hard On Yourself"

"Reprogram The Gene"

"Only A Kiss" (Instrumental)

"Murder Machines"

"The Crow And The Nightingale"

"Sierra Leone"

"Care"

"Estonia"

"Afraid Of Sunlight"

"Go!"

"The Space"

"Zeparated Out"

"Reprogram The Gene" (Live in Port Zélande 2023) video: