MARILYN MANSON Announces New Album, One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1; "Sacrilegious" Music Video Playing Now

One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1, the 12th album by Marilyn Manson, will be released worldwide on November 22 via Nuclear Blast Records.

With the announcement comes Manson's latest single, "Sacrilegious", and music video directed by Bill Yukich. Stream "Sacrilegious" here, and watch the video below.

One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1 is available now for pre-order in a variety of formats including a limited box set and accompanying apparel.

Tracklisting:

"One Assassination Under God"

"No Funeral Without Applause"

"Nod If You Understand"

"As Sick As The Secrets Within"

"Sacrilegious"

"Death Is Not A Costume"

"Meet Me In Purgatory"

"Raise The Red Flag"

"Sacrifice Of The Mass"

"Sacrilegious" video: