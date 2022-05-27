MARILYN MANSON - Judge Dismisses Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed By Former Assistant

A judge has dismissed a case from Marilyn Manson's former assistant, who accused the embattled musician of sexual assault, battery and harassment, reports USA TODAY.

In an order of dismissal obtained by USA TODAY, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael L. Stern on Wednesday dismissed Ashley Walters' "entire action" against the musician, which alleged Manson (whose real name is Brian Warner) used "his position of power, celebrity and connections to exploit and victimize (her) during her employment" from August 2010 to October 2011.

In the dismissal, Stern dismissed the case "with prejudice," which means that Walters will not be able to file the same claims in Los Angeles Superior Court again. Stern said Walters had "too few facts" and pleaded "too late," according to reports from CBS News and Deadline.

"We are deeply disappointed in the court’s decision today. If allowed to stand, this decision would drastically limit the ability of victims of abuse to obtain justice through the legal system," Walters' lawyers told USA TODAY in a statement Thursday, adding that the court "based its decision on the timeliness of Ashley's claims and not the merits."

Walters also sent a statement saying she's "disheartened in the court’s decision" because of "the message it sends to other survivors out there trying to balance how they process abuse with arbitrary court deadlines."

