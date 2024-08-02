MARILYN MANSON Releases New Single "As Sick As The Secrets Within"; Music Video Streaming

Iconic rock legend, Marilyn Manson, announces his return with the new single, "As Sick As The Secrets Within", available for streaming now.

Recently signed to Nuclear Blast Records, Manson emerges with his first new music in 4 years; an intense, anthemic song recorded and co-produced with collaborator Tyler Bates. "As Sick As The Secrets Within" is accompanied by a music video directed by Bill Yukich.

Stream the single here, and watch the video below:

Manson will kick off a tour with Five Finger Death Punch tonight in Hershey, PA and will perform a handful of headline shows during the August/September excursion. Additionally, European tour dates have been announced and are on sale now for February 2025. Full details at marilynmanson.com.

(Photo - Perou)