MARILYN MANSON Releases "Raise The Red Flag" Single And Music Video

Rock icon, Marilyn Manson, has delivered a new single, "Raise The Red Flag". Available now for streaming and on limited edition Maxi Single CD (Nuclear Blast Records exclusive), the anthemic track is accompanied by a music video directed by Bill Yukich.

"Raise The Red Flag" Maxi Single CD is limited to 3,000 copies worldwide and ships now. Order the Maxi Single CD and stream "Raise The Red Flag" here.

Watch the "Raise The Red Flag" music video below:

Earlier this month, Manson returned to the stage and unveiled his first new song in four years, "As Sick As The Secrets Within". The Yukich directed video for the song garnered over 1 million views its debut weekend and has over 2.6 million streams globally across all Digital Service Platforms.

Stream the single here, and watch the video below:

Manson is currently on tour in North America before heading to Europe in February 2025. Full details at marilynmanson.com.

(Photo - Perou)