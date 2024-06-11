MARK DALY Announces Fall Tour With RICHIE KOTZEN

Irish rocker, Mark Daly, is thrilled to announce his fall tour in support of renowned guitarist, Richie Kotzen. The seven-week run will launch September 13 at The Coach House in San Juan Capistrano, CA and conclude November 2, in Dallas, TX. The run includes a three-night stand at Iridium in New York City, October 10-12, as well as City Winery performances in St. Louis, Boston, Atlanta, and Nashville. See dates below.

“We are absolutely delighted to be embarking on yet another tour of the U.S.A. this September, with the legendary Ritchie Kotzen and his band,” says Daly. “Myself and the band could not be more excited to hit the road with one of our rock idols, and are so grateful to be able to play these incredible venues and to be part of such a huge tour.”

The tour announcement follows the release of Mark’s latest single, “Pieces”, a captivating duet with one of his favorite singers, Emily Armstrong of the band Dead Sara. The track is a soul-stirring blend of poignant lyrics and mesmerizing melodies, and is the second track to be released from Daly’s forthcoming album Devil’s Arms, due for release August 9 via One Opportunity Records.

“If you haven’t heard our latest release – “Pieces” featuring Emily Armstrong of L.A. rock band Dead Sara – yet, and are a fan of grunge and alternative rock, then you are missing out on what could be one of your favorite songs this year,” Mark says of the single. “Working with Emily was a dream come true, and hearing her spine-tingling voice on this track for the first time blew my mind. It’s one of my favorite songs that I have written, and I am so grateful for the incredible reaction we have received for this song since its release.”

“Pieces” is available now on all streaming platforms and has also been released as an official music video. Watch below:

Mark Daly with Richie Kotzen fall tour dates are listed below.

September

13 - The Coach House - San Juan Capistrano, CA

14 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

19 - Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA

20 - Tower Theatre - Fresno, CA

21 - Count's Vamp'd - Las Vegas, NV

23 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

25 - Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO

26 - HQ Live - Denver, CO

27 - Barnato - Omaha, NE

28 - Knuckleheads Saloon - Kansas City, MO

30 - City Winery - St. Louis, MO

October

2 - The Blue Note - Harrison, OH

4 - The Magic Bag - Ferndale, MI

5 - Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL

7 - Jergels - Warrendale, PA

8 - Lorain Palace Theater - Lorain, OH

9 - Ridgefield Playhouse - Ridgefield, CT

10 - Iridium - New York, NY

11 - Iridium - New York, NY

12 - Iridium - New York, NY

15 - City Winery - Boston, MA

17 - Tupelo Music Hall - Derry, NH

18 - The Vault Music Hall - New Bedford, MA

19 - Grand Opera House - Wilmington, DE

20 - Suffolk Theatre - Riverhead, NY

22 - Rams Head on Stage - Annapolis, MD

23 - Sellersville Theatre - Sellersville, PA

24 - Beacon Theatre - Hopewell, VA

25 - Backseat Bar & Grill - Winchester, VA

29 - City Winery - Atlanta, GA

30 - City Winery - Nashville, TN

November

1 - Haute Spot - Cedar Park, TX

2 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

Mark’s next song and video release is “Better Off Alone” which will be available June 21 on all streaming and video platforms. “Out of all the songs on this album, I feel like 'Better Off Alone' will have the broadest appeal. The song touches on insecurities, imposter syndrome, and feeling like you’re messed up but knowing you can find your way out of the dark. So many of us have been there. I want people to know they’re not alone in those feelings and that they can find their way forward,” says Daly.

The fall tour in direct support of Richie Kotzen will be Daly’s second extended run of 2024, his first being a January block of dates alongside melodic rock supergroup Mr. Big that also included headlining shows of his own, including a marquee performance at the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY.

Hailing from Cork, Ireland, Daly is no stranger to American audiences, having toured extensively with acts including Candlebox, Queensrÿche and Geoff Tate. “I absolutely love everything about being on the road – meeting so many incredible people each night and getting lost in the music onstage, it’s pure magic,” says Daly.

Mark was first discovered while performing with his band The Voodoos in Spain. During one of their shows, music manager Brian Message (Radiohead, Nick Cave) was in the crowd and brought the band to London to record their first EP. An early highlight in Mark’s career was beating out more than 10,000 bands to earn a performance at the MTV EMA Awards with The Voodoos, launching their international touring career.

Mark Daly’s first venture as a solo artist hit No. 1 on the Scottish New Music Chart. Inspired by his son, Noah, the track “Your World” was written for an autism awareness charity.