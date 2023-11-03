MARK FARNER Tells PROFESSOR OF ROCK That This GRAND FUNK RAILROAD Classic Came To Him While Praying; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with the following introduction...

"In an exclusive interview, Mark Farner - formerly of Grand Funk Railroad or just Grand Funk - tells the story of a song the came to him while praying. 'I'm Your Captain/Closer To Home' became an all-time 70s rock classic even thought it was 10 minutes long. It was the opening shot that made Grand Funk Railroad a household name, later having major hits with 'We're An American Band' and 'The Locomotion', this 3-piece rock band was so huge, they sold out Shea Stadium faster than The Beatles. They've had 13 Gold and Platinum records and were one of the biggest concert draws of the 70s and they are not in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Mark Farner tells the story of the classic in this in-depth song documentary."