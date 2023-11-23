MARK KNOPFLER And His Brother Haven’t Talked In Over 40 Years, All Because Of This DIRE STRAITS Hit; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with the following introduction:

"The fact is, Dire Straits interrupted disco in the late 70s with the classic song, 'Sultans Of Swing', that would take radio hostage with their unique sound and singer Mark Knopfler’s gruff iconic vocals. But they were victims of the sophomore slump when their second record faltered and flailed on the charts. Determined to bounce back with a statement album, Knopfler heard a song on the radio that flipped him out, 'Because The Night' by Patti Smith, and it triggered a series of events that led to arguably his best work. Making Movies, an album that was so meticulous and exact that the title track of the record was cut from the album at the last second. It was a rough process to touch greatness, it even caused a bitter falling out with his brother and bandmate… the two haven’t spoken in over 40 years. The story of two of the greatest songs from the album, 'Tunnel Of Love' and 'Skateaway', are next on Professor Of Rock."