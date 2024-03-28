MARK KNOPFLER Sold 30 Million DIRE STRAITS Albums In 1986, Then Pulled The Plug And Walked Away; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction:

"It’s a B-side track turned Top 10 hit, 'Walk Of Life' by Dire Straits. And it ended the run of the world’s biggest band in 1985 and 1986. But don’t blame the song. It’s a truly infectious piece of ear candy that deserves all the success it got. Now, as it turns out, Dire Straits' frontman, Mark Knopfler, was just a reluctant hit-making machine. He loved the music, but not the fame. And after creating the #1 album Brothers In Arms, with sales of over 30 million copies, he realized it was more than he had bargained for. So at the peak of his career, Mark pulled the plug and walked away. Who does that? Well, you’re about to find out. Today, it’s Dire Straits' 'Walk Of Life' and the story of how its success helped bring the world’s most popular band to a grinding halt. You’re not going to want to miss this one. It’s all coming up... next on the Professor Of Rock."