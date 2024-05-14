MARK TREMONTI Announces Solo Dates This December

Grammy Award winning musician, producer, author as well as founding member of hard rock bands Creed, Alter Bridge, and Tremonti, Mark Tremonti is announcing his next batch of solo headline dates in support of his recent releases, Tremonti Sings Sinatra and Christmas Classics New & Old.

Mark will be joined by members of Frank Sinatra’s touring band who have become the backbone musicians on both of these recordings.

The dates will kick off after Mark finishes his successful tour with the reunited Creed that will have him on the road throughout the summer and most of the fall as well. The abbreviated headline tour will make five stops: two in Florida, two in New Jersey and one in New York.

Mark has been committed to his work with the Down Syndrome community in honor of his daughter Stella and a portion of every ticket sold will be donated to the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) and Mark’s organization Take A Chance For Charity.

More information on tickets and VIP experiences can be found here.

Dates:

December

12 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - The Parker

14 - Orlando, FL - Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts

19 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts

20 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

21 - Atlantic City, NJ - Music Box at the Borgata

(Photo - Chuck Brueckmann)