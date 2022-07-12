MARK TREMONTI - Tremonti Sings Sinatra Benefit Concert Scheduled For This December In London

Following the success of their charity concert at The Abbey in Orlando, Florida in May, Tremonti Sings Sinatra is coming to London.

Performing for one night only, Grammy Award Winning musician, producer, author and founding member of rock juggernauts Alter Bridge, Creed, and Tremonti, Mark Tremonti will treat fans to an evening of Sinatra classics at indigO2 on Thursday, December 15. Joined by surviving members of Frank Sinatra's US and UK touring lineup, it promises to be a night to remember.

Whereas the US performance raised funds for NDSS (National Down Syndrome Society), all proceeds from this performance will benefit UK-based charity DSI (Down Syndrome International), to ensure more local beneficiaries.

Tickets for the all-seated concert go on sale at 10 AM BST on Friday, July 15 here, with an artist pre-sale preceding tomorrow, priced £32.50, £45, and £55 (+fees).

For such a special event, fans are strongly encouraged to dress to impress and come in smart attire, to befit the occasion.

On May 27, Mark Tremonti, together with surviving members of Frank Sinatra's orchestra, released an album of new takes on some of the classics and some deeper cuts from Frank's catalogue under the moniker Tremonti Sings Sinatra. All proceeds support NDSS and the work they do to advocate for and support individuals with Down syndrome and their families. Mark and his family were blessed to welcome their first daughter Stella in March 2021 – who was born with Down syndrome – and the idea for the project was born.

From the opening horns and piano of “I’ve Got You Under My Skin” to final vocal outro of “All Or Nothing At All,” Mark Tremonti showcases the signature vocal approach and exemplary musicianship that made Sinatra’s work timeless. To see his vision through, Mark reached out to Frank Sinatra’s musical director Mike Smith who collected as many remaining members as possible of Frank’s touring band to record the music for Tremonti Sings Sinatra. Where sadly, some members have passed away, the orchestra was completed by a cast of stellar musicians, between them known for playing with Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, Lady Gaga, Count Basie, Buddy Rich, Barbra Streisand, Dizzy Gillespie, and more. The album was recorded at Chicago's Palisade Studios and Crystall Recorders, with arrangements from Mike Smith and Carey Deadman.

Popular standards like “I’ve Got The World On A String,” “My Way” and “That’s Life” find new life in the hands of these incredible musicians. Mark Tremonti – known for his guitar work that has won him countless accolades – leaves the instrument behind and just sings on the 14-track album. The artwork on the album cover is an original painting that Tremonti created especially for this project.

Tremonti Sings Sinatra tracklisting:

"I’ve Got You Under My Skin"

"I’ve Got The World On A String"

"I Fall In Love Too Easily"

"Wave"

"Fly Me To The Moon"

"Nancy (With The Laughing Face)"

"My Way"

"You Make Me Feel So Young"

"Luck Be A Lady"

"That’s Life"

"Come Fly With Me"

"In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning"

"The Song Is You"

"All Or Nothing At All"

"My Way" video:

"Fly Me To The Moon" video:

"I’ve Got You Under My Skin" video:

Take A Chance For Charity is a new charity focused on giving artists / actors / athletes / anyone with a platform the ability to get out of their comfort zone. The idea is to have people get out of the genre they are known for to raise funds / awareness for the charity of their choice. We want people to have the most fun they ever had while raising money for charity. An actor can sing, an athlete can dance, a musician can perform a song out of their musical genre - any artistic interpretation. This gives participants the ability to do something out of the ordinary - in fact extraordinary - all in the name of charity. Tremonti Sings Sinatra will be the first release for the cause, the recipient being NDSS.

The National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) is the leading human rights organisation for all individuals with Down syndrome. NDSS envisions a world in which all people with Down syndrome have the opportunity to enhance their quality of life, realise their life aspirations, and become valued members of welcoming communities. Founded in 1979, NDSS supports and advocates for the Down syndrome community by focusing on three key areas of programming: Resources & Support, Policy & Advocacy, and Community Engagement. Within these focus areas NDSS engages in various activities, events, and programs on topics that are critical to our community such as federal and state advocacy and public policy, health and wellness, education, and employment. NDSS creates resources to support individuals with Down syndrome, their families, and caregivers across the lifespan and hosts awareness and engagement events throughout the country including the National Buddy Walk® Program, the Times Square Video presentation and New York City Buddy Walk®, Racing for 3.21 on World Down Syndrome Day, Run for 3.21, DC Golf Outing, the annual NDSS Gala & Auction, and various other events. Visit www.ndss.org for more information about NDSS.

(Photo - Chuck Brueckmann)