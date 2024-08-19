MARK "WEISSGUY" WEISS To Hold Photography Workshop At The Mountain Music Festival 2024

The Mountain Music Festival, a three-day classic rock and heavy metal music experience, is set to return this August 23 - 25 to the Gatlinburg Convention Center (234 Historic Nature Trail, Gatlinburg, TN 37738), located in Tennessee’s beautiful Great Smoky Mountains.

World-renowned photographer Mark "Weissguy" Weiss will hold a photography workshop at the festival on August 24.

Did you ever want to be a rock photographer? Don't miss this exclusive opportunity for a chance to have your photos published in Rocked Magazine. Join Mark Weiss for an immersive, hands-on photography workshop at the Mountain Music Festival.

Workshop Highlights:

- Exclusive Presentation and Q&A: Kick off the day with a captivating presentation from Mark Weiss, delving into his illustrious career, followed by an interactive Q&A session.

- Group Discussions and Exercises: Engage in group discussions and improvisation exercises focused on event photography.

- Band Performance Shoot: Follow Mark to the pit to capture live band performances.

- Photo Session: Learn studio photography techniques by Mark as you watch him photograph the bands. Then you will direct the bands and do your own shoot.

- Photo Assignments and Feedback: Throughout the day, Mark will review your images and show you a few tricks of the trade.

Sign up here. Limited spaces available.

After successful events in 2021 and 2022, the three-day, all-ages immersive fan and artist celebration is returning to Tennessee with a lineup featuring over twenty artists (including fan favorites and newer acts), plus an array of interactive events and activities (including photo opportunities with bands, access to the Rock 'N Roll Vendor Market, Rock 'N Roll Art Gallery, and the Outdoor Patio Experience), with more to be announced.

Top of the Mountain VIP passes are sold out, but general admission two-day passes ($299.00 per person, plus taxes and fees) and tickets for the kick-off event on August 23 ($49.00 per person, plus taxes and fees) are available. The kick-off event will feature live performances (artists listed below), a preview of the Rock 'N Roll Vendor Market, prizes, surprises, and more.

For more info and to purchase tickets, visit TheMountainUSA.com.

The Mountain Music Festival 2024’s daily lineup:

Friday, August 23:

Great White

Wig Wam

Mac Sabbath

Tora Tora

Stoney Curtis

Soto & Bieler

Saturday, August 24:

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

38 Special

Foghat

Slaughter

Quiet Riot

Dangerous Toys

Soto & Bieler

Babylon AD

Joel Hoekstra & Brandon Gibbs

No Love Lost

Sunday, August 25:

Tesla

Night Ranger

Jackyl

Aldo Nova

Lynch Mob

Vixen

The Cruel Intentions

Bad Marriage

Joel Hoekstra & Brandon Gibbs

Returning as official festival hosts are Eddie Trunk (VH1, SiriusXM), comedian Don Jamieson (former hosts of VH1 Classic's hit TV show, “That Metal Show”), and Bay Area pioneer radio DJ Nikki Blakk.

An inviting and quaint mountain town in eastern Tennessee, Gatlinburg is a fabulous tourist destination featuring great dining options, outdoor attractions, shops, and a plethora of lodging options all nestled under the backdrop of the breath-taking Smoky Mountains. Located in the heart of the town, the Gatlinburg Convention Center is easily accessible with many hotels, restaurants, and shops being within walking distance.

With a myriad of events, activities, and music to keep fans entertained day and night, this Smoky Mountain rock n roll hoedown promises to be one of the biggest events of the year for music fans.