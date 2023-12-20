MARK ZONDER On Reactivating WARLORD Following The Death Of Mastermind BILL TSAMIS - "It Was Very Obvious That He Wanted The Band To Move Forward... So We Did"

Epic metal pioneers, Warlord, are on a mission in tribute to fallen bandmate, William J Tsamis, and return once more with a new album, Free Spirit Soar, due in May.

With Free Spirit Soar, a brand-new studio album by Warlord with all songs having been recorded between March and September 2023, singer Giles Lavery and drummer Mark Zonder honor their bandmate, Bill Tsamis, who passed away in 2021. They are joined by Jimmy Waldo on keyboards/synthesizer, Philip Bynoe on bass and Eric Juris on guitars.

Mark Zonder and Giles Lavery were recently interviewed by Chris Papadakis (Forgotten Scroll Zine), and offered the latest updates about the band's reactivation, the forthcoming tribute shows to Bill Tsamis, plus the forthcoming album that features Tsamis' music performed by his bandmates.

The band shares for the very first time, some very important details and information about the overall project, clearing up many matters that have been placed as questions or even negative comments about their comeback. Check out the interview here

“We wanted to finish these pieces of music that were started ‘for Bill’,” explains Lavery, “and the material we felt was certainly strong enough to inspire us to do so.”

Regarding the guitar parts he specifies: “Bill is there where we could pull his tracks off the demo recordings, in much the same way the Beatles were recently able to rescue John Lennon’s voice from an old demo tape. however be assured this album is not "a demo", nor does it sound like one, our new guitarist Eric does most of the heavy lifting as far the recording, but all of the music was written by Bill and we stayed very very faithful to what he wrote.”

Tracklisting:

"Behold A Pale Horse"

"The Rider"

"Conquerors"

"Worms Of The Earth"

"The Watchman" (CD-exclusive track)

"Free Spirit Soar"

"The Bell Tolls"

"Alarm"

"Twin" (CD-exclusive track)

"Revelation XIX"

Watch out for further news, such as the album cover, pre-order info and the first single, coming soon.

Lineup:

Mark Zonder - Drums

Philip Bynoe - Bass

Eric Juris - Guitars

Jimmy Waldo - Keyboards

Giles Lavery - Vocal