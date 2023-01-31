MARKO HIETALA - Former NIGHTWISH Bassist / Vocalist Debuts "Dead God's Son" Live/Lyric Video

Finnish singer/ bassist Marko Hietala (aka Marco Hietala; ex-Nightwish) has released a lyric video for "Dead God's Son", featured on his debut solo album, Pyre Of The Black Heart (Nuclear Blast). Watch the clip below.

Says Marko: "I started doing shows again with my own band and Northern Kings last summer of 2022. I found out immediately, that actual performing is still fun! It just got buried in all the troubles and bad times. In Kajaani we even shot a live video for 'Dead God’s Son'. A song from my first solo album Pyre Of The Black Heart. It seems to be a good time to release this video, because we’re moving on and writing some new stuff already. 2022 was a good year. Now we’re gonna make this one better!"