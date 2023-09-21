MARTIN POPOFF To Release VAN HALEN At 50 Book In April

Martin Popoff's new Van Halen At 50 book will be released on April 30, 2024 You can currently order the book via Amazon in the US and Canada.

Description: Explore the extraordinary history of Van Halen through the groundbreaking band’s 50 most important moments, brought to vivid life with photos and memorabilia.

Formed in Southern California in 1974, Van Halen became one of the best-selling bands in rock history and one of the highest-grossing tour acts with their rock-solid rhythm section, the histrionics of outrageous frontman David Lee Roth, and the wildly inventive and until-then unimaginable guitar heroics of Eddie Van Halen. In Van Halen at 50, prolific rock journalist Martin Popoff pays tribute to the band on the occasion of their 50th anniversary by curating 50 significant milestones, from their formation in 1974 to the passing of Eddie Van Valen in 2020. This volume features:

- Stunning concert and candid offstage photography

- Images of memorabilia, including gig posters, vinyl record sleeves, ticket stubs, period ads, and more

- Gatefold Van Halen timeline

Across five decades, Popoff covers it all:

- The band’s formation in Pasadena, California, and early years as a So-Cal party band

- 13 best-selling studio albums and the tours undertaken in support of the LPs

- The departure of Roth and his replacement by “The Red Rocker” Sammy Hagar

- Notable appearances like Texxas Jam, Farm Aid, and Monsters of Rock

- A selection of their greatest singles, like the classic-rock standards “Runnin’ with the Devil,” “Hot for Teacher,” “Jump,” and “Why Can’t This Be Love?”

- Awards such as MTV Music Video Awards, platinum and diamond album certifications, and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

- Eddie Van Halen’s battle with cancer

- Bassist Michael Anthony’s replacement by Eddie’s son, Wolfgang

In addition, Popoff includes a selection of sidebars covering specialized topics like Eddie’s finger-tapping technique, the band’s album art, and the eternal Dave vs. Sammy question. Every page is illustrated with incredible images, including on- and off-stage photography, gig posters, 7-inch picture sleeves, ticket stubs, and more. The result is an apt tribute to one of the most popular bands in rock history.