MARTY FRIEDMAN Confirms He Will Jam With MEGADETH At Upcoming Tokyo Budokan Show - "I Think The Fans Will Enjoy It As Much As I Will" (Audio)

During a January 18th interview on the Japanese program, Next Guitar Hero Is..., on Inter FM Radio, former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman revealed he will jam with the band when they hit the Budokan in Tokyo on February 27th. Check out the clip below (subtitles available).

Friedman released Tokyo Jukebox 3 via The Players Club / Mascot Label Group in April 2021. The record is the third in a series that began with Tokyo Jukebox in 2009, and then Tokyo Jukebox 2 following in 2011.

Tracklisting:

"Makenaide"

"Senbonzakura"

"Gurenge"

"Kaze Ga Fuiteiru"

"Echo"

"The Perfect World" (feat. Alfakyun)

"U.S.A."

"Shukumei"

"Ikuze Kaitou-Shoujo"

"Sazanka"

"Time Goes By"

"Japan Heritage Official Theme Song"

"Makenaide" video:

"The Perfect World" video:

"Kaze Ga Fuiteiru"