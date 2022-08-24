MARTY FRIEDMAN Debuts "Kaze Ga Fuiteiru" Music Video

August 24, 2022, an hour ago

Guitarist Marty Friedman (ex-Megadeth) has released a video for "Kaze Ga Fuiteiru", featured on his latest album, Tokyo Jukebox 3. Watch the clip below:

Friedman released  Tokyo Jukebox 3 via The Players Club / Mascot Label Group in April 2021. The record is the third in a series that began with Tokyo Jukebox in 2009, and then Tokyo Jukebox 2 following in 2011.

Tracklisting:

"Makenaide"
"Senbonzakura"
"Gurenge"
"Kaze Ga Fuiteiru"
"Echo"
"The Perfect World" (feat. Alfakyun)
"U.S.A."
"Shukumei"
"Ikuze Kaitou-Shoujo"
"Sazanka"
"Time Goes By"
"Japan Heritage Official Theme Song"

"Makenaide" video:

"The Perfect World" video:



