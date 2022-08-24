MARTY FRIEDMAN Debuts "Kaze Ga Fuiteiru" Music Video

Guitarist Marty Friedman (ex-Megadeth) has released a video for "Kaze Ga Fuiteiru", featured on his latest album, Tokyo Jukebox 3. Watch the clip below:

Friedman released Tokyo Jukebox 3 via The Players Club / Mascot Label Group in April 2021. The record is the third in a series that began with Tokyo Jukebox in 2009, and then Tokyo Jukebox 2 following in 2011.

Tracklisting:

"Makenaide"

"Senbonzakura"

"Gurenge"

"Kaze Ga Fuiteiru"

"Echo"

"The Perfect World" (feat. Alfakyun)

"U.S.A."

"Shukumei"

"Ikuze Kaitou-Shoujo"

"Sazanka"

"Time Goes By"

"Japan Heritage Official Theme Song"

"Makenaide" video:

"The Perfect World" video: