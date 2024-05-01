MARTY FRIEDMAN Doesn’t Think It’s “Realistic” To Rejoin MEGADETH

Marty Friedman joined Finland’s Chaoszine for an interview and the ex-Megadeth guitarist was asked about playing with his former band twice in 2023 at Tokyo’s Budokan and at Wacken Open Air and he also spoke about if he was approached to rejoin the band after Kiko Loureiro left the group.

When informed that after Loureiro's departure that he suggested Friedman should have been asked to rejoin Megadeth, he was asked if Dave Mustaine approached him to come back; Friedman responded: "No, and I don't think that's realistic. I don't know anything about it. I don't think Dave would think that I would be a candidate to join the band, or rejoin the band, and it's certainly not something that I thought of. I think they're absolutely doing just fine the way they are."

Guitar legend, Marty Friedman (ex-Megadeth) has announced his first show ever in Jakarta, at the biggest heavy metal festival in Southeast Asia, Hammersonic 2024.

The festival takes place on May 4th and 5th at Carnaval Angol. The line-up includes Lamb Of God, As I Lay Dying, Cradle Of Filth, Yngwie Malmsteen, Fear Factory, Nervosa and many more.

Go to hammersonic.com for details and ticket information.

Friedman will release his new album, Drama, on May 17 via Frontiers Music srl. Pre-order the album here, and watch a visualizer for the album opener, "Illumination", below.

Marty Friedman's presence in the world of music, the world of guitar, and Japanese pop culture is mystifying, bizarre, and nothing short of inspiring. From his groundbreaking beginnings with Cacophony, alongside the legendary Jason Becker, to his pivotal role in propelling Megadeth to its peak of popularity with his breath-taking range and unorthodox melodic sense, Marty has solidified his status as a unique guitar icon.

Today, Marty proudly announces his latest solo album, Drama, where he only slightly revisits the atmospheric elements of his acclaimed 1992 release Scenes, elevating them to a modern and exotic collection of epic, extravagant, and unapologetically emotional mini-symphonies.

Tracks like "Illumination" and "Mirage" transport listeners to captivating realms, evoking sudden tears and chills. The entire album spotlights Marty's mesmerizing melodies, game-changing arrangements, and heart-tugging motifs, even more than any of his previous work.

Recorded in Italy, where Marty had access to a treasure trove of vintage guitars along with his modern signature models, Drama is a pure delight for anyone who appreciates music that stirs emotions.

Tracklisting:

"Illumination"

"Song For An Eternal Child"

"Triumph" (Official Version)

"Thrill City"

"Deep End"

"Dead Of Winter" (English Vocal)

"Mirage"

"A Prayer"

"Acapella" (Guitar Solo)

"Tearful Confession"

"Icicles"

"2 Rebeldes" (Spanish Vocal)

"Illumination" visualizer:

Since moving to Japan in 2003, Marty has become a household name even beyond the world of music. Fluent in Japanese, he has appeared on over 900 Japanese TV shows of every variety, as well as motion pictures and commercials including an ad campaign for Coca-Cola / Fanta that ran for over two years. He was recently appointed an Ambassador of Japan Heritage by the Japanese government who also commissioned him to compose the "Japan Heritage Theme Song", recorded by Marty and the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra and is played at official government-related events. He has played the Opening Ceremony at the Tokyo Marathon 5 times, most recently in March 2024. Three books on Marty's life have been released in Japan and a brand-new full autobiography will be released worldwide later this year.

In addition to his legendary work with Cacophony and Megadeth, Marty has released fifteen solo albums starting in 1988 with Dragon's Kiss, and has had multi-platinum, platinum, and gold album sales awards in twenty-seven countries, achieving seven Grammy nominations to date. In recent years, Friedman has put out the distinguished, ongoing Tokyo Jukebox line, which, as the title suggests, is a series of albums featuring covers of Japanese songs starting with Tokyo Jukebox in 2009, Tokyo Jukebox 2 in 2011, and most recently, Tokyo Jukebox 3 in 2020. This series has become a go-to set for people all around the world who are fast becoming fascinated with Japan and its music.

Marty has played the Tokyo Dome, Budokan, and every major Japanese venue multiple times. He has toured Japan countless times with his solo music as well as alongside many legendary Japanese stars. Since the release of Tokyo Jukebox 3 in 2020, Marty has toured Japan twice, performed as a soloist with three major symphony orchestras, and made several TV appearances, most recently performing with Yoshiki of X Japan.

Since the pandemic, Marty and his band have toured the US twice and are planning to tour extensively for Drama.

Band Members:

Marty Friedman - Guitar

Wakazaemon - Bass

Gregg Bissonette - Drums

Mika Maruki - Piano, Keyboard & Synth

Hiyori Okuda - Cello

Miho Chigyo - Violin

Vocals on “Dead of Winter”: Chris Brooks (Like A Storm)

Vocals on “2 Rebeldes”: Steven Baquero Vargas

Bass on “Mirage”: Or Lubianiker

Rhythm Guitar on “Thrill City”: Naoki Morioka

Keys and Synth on “Sanctuary”: Takuro Iga

Drums on “Thrill City”: Chargeeeeee

Additional recording: Yukiko Takada, Jordan Rudess, Naoki Morioka, Maki Furugaki, Chris Brooks, Matt Brooks, Kent Brooks, Brian Becvar