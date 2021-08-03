MARTY FRIEDMAN Featured In "Majestical" Guitar Solo Playthrough Video, Breaks Down Playing Technique

Guitar Techniques has shared a new video clip featuring ex-Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman. Check it out below.

Guitar Techniques: "This is Marty Friedman's solo from 'Majestical', a bespoke piece written for him by Jason Sidwell (their second piece together following 2019's 'Komorebi'). The full video, audio, backing track, transcription, chord chart and interview are featured in Guitar Techniques issue GT325, available as of July 28th."

Friedman: "Hey friends! I very rarely talk in this much depth about my thought process while soloing, but since the fine folks at Guitar Techniques created this nice little track for me to solo over, I got into some details. I hope you get something from this."

The clip below, shot during Friedman's recent Tokyo Jukebox Tour 2021 through Japan, features Friedman performing the Crowded Houe classic "Don't Dream It's Over" with special remote guest Mateus Asato on guitar. The footage was shot on April 6th in Osaka at Bigcat and shared by AMSA Records.

Los Angeles-based Asato is a guitarist from Campo Grande, Brazil and rose to fame through by posting videos of himself playing guitar on Instagram, and amassed over one million followers before shutting the page down in February 2021. He has toured with several pop artists has his own signature model guitar through Suhr Guitars. In 2019, Guitar Magazine named him one of the 50 most exciting young guitarists in the world