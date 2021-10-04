MARTY FRIEDMAN Featured On New Episode Of NHK World's Japanology Plus (Video)

In a Japanophiles interview, Peter Barakan meets former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman, with whom Friedman toured the world. But a deep love for Japanese music led him to move to Tokyo. He went on to perform with major J-pop artists, and in 2016 he became an official ambassador to Japan Heritage. Friedman takes Japanology Plus through his journey, and explains what it is about Japanese music that he finds so appealing.

This episode first broadcast on September 30th, 2021.

In the video below from EMGtv, metal guitar icon Marty Friedman (ex-Megadeth) performs "Japan Heritage Official Theme Song" live.

"Known for his solo work, years in Megadeth, and beside fellow guitar virtuoso, Jason Becker in Cacophony; Marty brings dynamics and soul like no other in his genre. With his signature EMG MF Set you can hear all of the nuance and style in Marty's guitar playing. From his subtle bends to rich vibrato, these pickups truly highlight Marty’s dynamic approach to the instrument."