MARTY FRIEDMAN - "I Get Guitar Lessons From Everybody"

Former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman recently guested on the Sobre La Dosis Podcast. During the interview he revealed that he continues to learn about his craft in the interest of improving as a musician.

Friedman: "I get guitar lessons from everybody. I'm very, very fortunate that I've been able to play with so many great musicians. I'm always that annoying guy who says, 'Dude, show me that. Show me that thing you just played. What was that first phrase in that solo that you just played? How did you end it? Why did you do this?' I've done that ever since I was a kid; it's just a habit. You pick up so many things along the way. Whenever you see something interesting, you just pick it up."

Friedman released Tokyo Jukebox 3 via The Players Club / Mascot Label Group in April 2021. The record is the third in a series that began with Tokyo Jukebox in 2009, and then Tokyo Jukebox 2 following in 2011.

Tracklisting:

"Makenaide"

"Senbonzakura"

"Gurenge"

"Kaze Ga Fuiteiru"

"Echo"

"The Perfect World" (feat. Alfakyun)

"U.S.A."

"Shukumei"

"Ikuze Kaitou-Shoujo"

"Sazanka"

"Time Goes By"

"Japan Heritage Official Theme Song"

"Makenaide" video:

"The Perfect World" video:

"Kaze Ga Fuiteiru"