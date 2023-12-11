MARTY FRIEDMAN - "I Just Finished All The Tracking For My New Album"

Guitarist Marty Friedman (ex-Megadeth) has finished recording his new album. Friedman took to social media yesterday with the following update:

"I just finished all the tracking for my new album. This time I did my normal guitar recording in Japan, and then came here to Italy for two weeks to record with all vintage guitars and amps. Can’t wait to share this music with you."

Friedman will join Mötley Crüe guitarist, John 5, on a string of his solo dates in February. John 5 recently issued the following update:

"Hey everyone, the tour is under two months away and I am excited to announce that Marty Friedman will join me on the February 21-28 shows, and Liliac will appear February 1-7. As previously announced, Jared James Nichols and The Atmonic Punks will be on the LA and Santa Ana shows and Nikki Stringfield in Las Vegas. This tour is going to be a lot of fun. Get your tickets now! Can't wait to see you all at these shows!"

Tour dates:

January

26 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory - w/Jared James Nichols

27 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theater - w/Jared James Nichols

28 - Las Vegas, NV - Count's Vamp'd - w/Nikki Stringfield

30 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

February

1 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater - w/Liliac

2 - Turtle Lake, WI - St. Croix Casino - w/Liliac

3 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Events Center - w/Liliac

4 - Kansasville, WI - 1175 Event Center - w/Liliac

6 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room - w/Liliac

7 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note - w/Liliac

8 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester Music Tavern

9 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

10 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs

12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's Rhythm Grille

13 - Lititz, PA - Mickey's Black Box

14 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

15 - NYC, NY - Gramercy Theater

16 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault Music Hall & Pub **

17 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall **

18 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater **

19 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater

20 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room

21 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft @ Centerstage - w/Marty Friedman

23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall - w/Marty Friedman

24 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater - w/Marty Friedman

25 - Tulsa, OK - The Shrine - w/Marty Friedman

27 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater - w/Marty Friedman

28 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater - w/Marty Friedman

29 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile

March

1 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

