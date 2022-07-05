MARTY FRIEDMAN Joins RANDY BACHMAN For Performance Of BACHMAN–TURNER OVERDRIVE Classic "Takin' Care Of Business"; Video

Randy Bachman (The Guess Who, Bachman-Turner Overdrive) recently flew to Japan to reclaim a guitar that was stolen from a Toronto hotel in 1976. On July 2, Bachman performed at the Tokyo American Club in Tokyo, and in the video below, he's joined by former Megadeth guitarist, Marty Friedman, for a performance of the BTO classic, "Takin' Care Of Business".

Randy Bachman has performed many times on Canada Day, but the event he played this year is like no other, reports CBC News.

"I'm really happy. I'm getting my lost Gretsch guitar back," the 78-year-old rocker told CBC News in a meeting room inside the Canadian Embassy in Tokyo.

The guitar is a 1957 Gretsch 6120 Chet Atkins, in orange, which he bought from a Winnipeg music store when he was 19 years old. Forty-five years after it was stolen in Toronto, it's back in his arms, and he can hardly believe it.

"If you never want to forget your anniversary, you get married on your birthday. You never forget your wedding anniversary. I'll never forget this day," said Bachman.

Read more at CBC News, and watch a video report below.