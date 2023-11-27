MARTY FRIEDMAN Looks Back On Auditioning For OZZY OSBOURNE And Not Getting The Gig - "Everybody Was Friendly Enough, But Our Images Were Very Different" (Video)

Former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman took part in a Q&A session during the recent Rock & Roll Fantasy Camp's "Metalmania III" in Los Angeles, CA. During the session he looked back on getting the call to audition for Ozzy Osbourne's band:

"I'm, like, 'Oh my god. This is great.' I was practically homeless at the time, living with my then-girlfriend and dealing with the rent and all that stuff, as California rock musicians do, and I was so happy to get the call. So I learned the music, went down to L.A.... they flew me down to L.A. to play with the band. And it was, I guess, the guys who were in the band at the time. I thought I played everything absolutely just fine, and I thought it sounded great. Everybody was friendly enough, but our images were very different. It was just like a rehearsal, and they were totally decked out in 1980s Sunset Strip skull t-shirts with handcuffs and long necklaces. They were just ready to go out on the Strip, and I was just in jeans and a t-shirt, totally normal. I just thought that… it was just a different air."

"If you have the same kind of vibe with the people, you can just kind of smell it: 'This is the guy I wanna hang out with.' And it was different on that level. They smelled like L.A., and I smelled like San Francisco, which was a different smell. I would have loved to have got the gig, but they were probably just getting ready to go back out drinking, and I'm not a very big drinker, so it wouldn't have gelled so well. But at the time I was, like, 'Oh, I played it perfectly. Why didn't they call me back?' But I get it."

Video by The Silverdude

