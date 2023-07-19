MARTY FRIEDMAN Performs At Tokyo's Haneda Airport - "An Absolutely Breathtaking Day," Says Former MEGADETH Guitarist; Video, Photos

Guitar legend Marty Friedman (ex-Megadeth) has shared photos and video (see below) from his performance at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan on Monday (July 17).

Says Marty: "An absolutely breathtaking day at Tokyo Haneda Airport. My 'Japan Heritage Theme Song' is being used for a campaign from now through September at the airport, and my music video for the song can be continuously seen on screens all throughout the international terminal. You cannot miss it, welcoming visitors from all over the world!"

