MARTY FRIEDMAN Premiers Official "Shukumei" Music Video

Guitar legend Marty Friedman (ex-Megadeth) has released an official music video for "Shukumei", a track from his Tokyo Jukebox 3 album, released in North America in April 2021 via The Players Club/Mascot Label Group. The album was released in Japan in October 2020.

Says Marty: "When I saw the girl group Perfume dancing to the ultra-progressive odd time signatures in their song 'Polyrhythm' live at the Budokan, it was one of the weirdest and most exciting combinations I had even seen. With that feeling in mind, I decided to combine girls dancing to 'Shukumei', a song with some of the mast bizarre and progressive guitar work on Tokyo Jukebox 3. It's definitely in my personality to take the risk of confusing fans of guitar and fans of dance music, to try to bring some fun and life into what otherwise might be portrayed as a guitar showcase."