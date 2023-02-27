MARTY FRIEDMAN Reunites With MEGADETH In Tokyo; Video

For the first time in more than 23 years, Megadeth alumni Marty Friedman joined Megadeth on stage as the special guest for a one-off global livestream from the legendary Budokan Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Friedman joined the for three songs, "Countdown To Extinction", "Tornado Of Souls" and "Symphony Of Destruction". Fan-filmed video can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Hangar 18"

"Dread And The Fugitive Mind"

"The Threat Is Real"

"Angry Again"

"Soldier On!"

"Sweating Bullets"

"Trust"

"Conquer Or Die!"

"Dystopia"

"À Tout Le Monde"

"Countdown To Extinction" (with Marty Friedman)

"Tornado Of Souls" (with Marty Friedman)

"Symphony Of Destruction" (with Marty Friedman)

"We'll Be Back"

"Peace Sells"

Encore:

"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"