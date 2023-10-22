MARTY FRIEDMAN To Hold "Insider's View Of Japan" Public Q&A Session At Japan Foundation In Los Angeles

Former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman will host a special public Q&A session - dubbed "Ask Marty Vol. 2: An Insider's View Of Japan Through The Eyes Of An American Rockstar" - at the Japan Foundation in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 9th. Following is the event description:

"Why did the American legendary guitarist Marty Friedman leave one of the most successful heavy metal bands in history and decide to move to Japan in 2003? And more importantly, what has kept him there ever since, over 20 years later? Marty Friedman will expose Japan to you in ways you’ve never contemplated. Please send in your questions to Marty on five areas of life in Japan: language, music, lifestyle, manners, food, or any other burning questions you may have, and he will answer them as candidly as a rockstar possibly can!"

Sweetwater recently released the new video below, along with the following introduction:

“Mastery” might be at the top of your mind when you think of Marty Friedman: his iconic shred duo with Jason Becker, Cacophony; the legendary licks and leads of his tenure with Megadeth; and an immensely impressive array of solo work and supplementary projects, including work with the band Tourniquet and with Enzo and the Glory Ensemble, all demonstrate his abilities. While his chops are unquestionably ferocious, the sonic scope of his career would be undercut if we reduced it to mere shredding and soloing.

The inimitable combination of Friedman’s distinctive playing style and unique approach is instantly recognizable, elevating his output beyond simple technical proficiency. Practice might make perfect, but establishing your own creative voice is an elusive endeavor, one Friedman argues is integral to the artistry of your craft. How does one accomplish such a formidable feat?

Sweetwater’s harbinger of heavy metal, Nick Bowcott, sits down with longtime pal Marty Friedman to talk about his approach to soloing, artistic identity, and the importance of creating your own voice.