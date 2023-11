MARTYR Featuring VOIVOD Guitarist DAN "CHEWY" MONGRAIN Break 10 Year Hiatus, Perform At Trois-Rivières Metalfest; Video

Martyr, featuring Voivod's Dan “Chewy” Mongrain, drummer Pat Hamelin (Gorguts), guitarist Martin Carbonneau (ex-Crucifixion), and bassist François Mongrain (Apocalyptic Fear, ex-Ex Deo) reunited to headline this year’s Trois-Rivières Metalfest.

After a 10 years hiatus, Martyr accepted the invitation to play their Warp Zone album in its entirety and more, on November 10 at L’amphitheatre Cogeco in Trois-Rivières, Quebec.

Fan-filmed video from the show can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Lost In Sanity"

"Perpetual Healing [Infinite Pain]"

"Hopeless Hopes"

"Nameless, Faceless, Neverborn"

"Havoc"

"Warp Zone"

"Virtual Emotions"

"Endless Vortex Towards Erasing Destiny"

"Deserted Waters"

"Carpe Diem"

"The Fortune-teller"

"Speechless"

"Retry? Abort? Ignore?"

"Realms Of Reverie"