MARYANN COTTON Introduces New Lineup

Maryann Cotton has revealed the first promo photo of their new lineup, which was cemented in March 2023. It's the same band that performed at Maryann Cotton’s sold out comeback show / release party at the Cosmopolitan Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas earlier this year.

Maryann states: “This is a really cool band, they all have something to add to the table and are extremely good players! It’s an all American band now. I’ve been in Vegas for many years and Brody literally lives down the street from where I live. Johnny is in Ohio and Hal is Vegas born too. I’m excited to bring this lineup on tour.”

The band members are also featured on Cotton’s latest release, Bleed On Me, released March 20th, 2023.

Bleed On Me tracklisting:

"All That For What"

"Bitch Bitchin’"

"God’s On My Side"

"No Tomorrow"

"Die In Britain"

"Night Train To Paris"

"Danger Us"

"Your Song"

"Forever Young"

The band consists of:

Maryann Cotton - vocals

Hal Patino - bass (King Diamond)

Brody DeRozie - guitar (Sebastian Bach)

Johnny Cappelletty - drums

For further details, visit Maryann Cotton on Facebook.