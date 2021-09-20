MARYANN COTTON Officially Parts Ways With Band; "I Will Continue As A Solo Artist"

Danish / American singer, Maryann Cotton, has parted ways with his band. A message follows:

''I’m going to make this short, but I’ve decided to break up with the band, mainly due to lack of enthusiasm. I will continue as a solo artist as the former lineup will no longer be part of the band.

"Although my bassist Hal Patino has some major things coming up but will (at least) still be involved in songwriting. I haven’t seen or talked to the rest of the guys in over a year since February 2020.

"I’m sorry it’s been so long since you have heard any new music, but I promise the wait is over and brand new songs are coming very soon. I have an all American crew and whole new organization and team behind me. I’ve been working tirelessly, and I’m so excited for you to hear all my new music.

"Have faith, I love you all and I’ll see you on tour before you know it."