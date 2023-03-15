MARYANN COTTON's Bleed On Me Album Available Next Week

Danish / American singer, Maryann Cotton, will release his new album, Bleed On Me, on March 20

"It’s my first “real” solo album, and this new record is gonna be something else," says Maryann. "It’s so different from anything I’ve ever done. I poured my heart out on this one. I’ve been putting all my thoughts and so much effort into all the songs and it’s the first time in years that I’m genuinely excited to come out with new music.

For the first time, I’m coming out with something that’s me! I spent time over the last few years trying to find myself, trying to figure out who I am, and that’s actually one of the main subjects on the album.

The music scene is great at the moment, it has been really inspiring for me to see a lot of new young bands and artists coming up, and it gave me a whole new view on everything. I’m still young, and I didn’t wanna create anything that sounded old, I just wanna sound like me today, right here right now.

A whole new crowd has been reaching out to me, younger kids from all over the world and they really inspire me. I hope that I will inspire them too, with with my story and my music."

Bleed On Me tracklisting:

"All That For What"

"Bitch Bitchin’"

"God’s On My Side"

"No Tomorrow"

"Die In Britain"

"Night Train To Paris"

"Danger Us"

"Your Song"

"Forever Young"