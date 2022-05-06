MARYANN COTTON Working On Material For New Album, Expected This Year

Danish / American singer, Maryann Cotton, is working on new material, and is planning on releasing a new album this year. It’s going to be his fifth studio album, and his first album as a solo artist.

Maryann Cotton broke up with his band last year, April 2021, and has now begun writing material for a new release. "This new album is going to be really cool!… You know the first four releases were all totally different albums but all written in the same vibe. The new material is gonna be way different as I don’t want to repeat myself. It’s gonna be way more experimental and modern. Some of the stuff is going to be more electronic, and some of the stuff is gonna be way more heavy, almost metal.

"I love experimenting with different styles and genres, and I’d love to see where this album is gonna take Maryann Cotton.

"I am a rocker to the bone! And even though there will be lot’s of different styles on the record, it will still be a ‘’hard rock’’ album! Rock is an attitude, that’s what I am! That’s what I love!’"

After being away from the stage for more than two years, Cotton is planning on returning to the stage at the end of 2022. "I've been getting offers for the past year, and now I'm finally ready to return. I'm stronger, motivated and I’m gonna come out with the best show I've ever done."